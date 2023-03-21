Sunnyside Restaurant Week kicks off March 22, with record number of establishments set to participate

March 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Sunnyside Shines will kick off its annual Restaurant Week Wednesday with an all-time record of 46 eateries slated to participate in the event.

Sunnyside Restaurant Week, now in its eleventh year, is scheduled to take place from March 22 through April 3, and food lovers will get a chance to sample cuisine from around the world at discounted prices.

As part of Sunnyside Restaurant Week, many businesses will offer a three-course dinner menu for $35, while other businesses will run lunch or drinks specials.

All of the restaurants taking part in this year’s event are all situated within or near the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID).

Dirk McCall, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, is urging residents to come out and support local restaurants given the economic challenges they have faced over the last three years. He said that small businesses had to weather the pandemic and now face soaring inflation and higher utility bills.

“We are delighted to bring Sunnyside Restaurant Week back and it will be bigger than ever, with new restaurants participating and many of your local favorites offering wonderful deals,” McCall said. “Our small businesses need your support, now more than ever, and this is a delicious way to keep them thriving. Bring a friend to Sunnyside, have that business dinner or lunch here, and help our restaurants have an amazing Sunnyside Restaurant Week.”

Establishments participating in Sunnyside Restaurant Week will serve a variety of cuisines including Italian, Japanese, Peruvian, Filipino, Indian, Turkish, Mexican, Irish, Colombian, Tibetan and Thai.

McCall touted a number of establishments for customers to check out, including Turkish Grill, a restaurant offering traditional Turkish and Mediterranean dishes, located at 4203 Queens Blvd., and Tito Rad’s Grill, an eatery serving up authentic Filipino dishes at 49-10 Queens Blvd.

“Tito’s has the best Filipino food in Queens and is very welcoming,” McCall said. “Go in and your taste buds will thank you, it’s amazingly good food.”

Romanian Garden, a restaurant that focuses on steaks and surf n’ turf options at 43-06 43rd Ave., is also high up on McCall’s list and is participating in the event for the first time.

Some of the other establishments debuting include Mister Peruna, a restaurant that offers traditional Peruvian cuisine at 41-06 Greenpoint Ave. as well as QBK Sports, an indoor beach volleyball facility at 41-20 39th St. that has a sports bar and large lounge areal.

Empire Shop, a sandwich shop located at 47-10 39th Pl., is also new to the event along with the coffee shop Mad Café, located at 43-10 Queens Blvd.

Regular favorites like Bantry Bay Publick House, the Lowery, Bar 43, Riko Peruvian Restaurant and Sotto le Stelle will be featured again this year.

McCall said that some establishments will offer various specials instead of the three-course dinner deal for $35 due to the nature of their business.

For instance, he said that Ida’s Nearabout, a bar located at 43-13 Queens Blvd., will offer drink and lunch specials.

“This week is going to be amazing,” McCall said.

Sunnyside Shines will be holding contests during Restaurant Week that will include participating customers being entered for a chance to win gift certificates.

Customers who dine at three or more participating restaurants will be entered into a draw to win a $100 and $50 gift certificate. In order to enter, customers must send an image of their three receipts to the BID via email at [email protected], or to its various social media platforms.

Additionally, customers will also get a chance to vote on the best servers at the restaurants, with cash prizes up for grabs for the top two servers.

A full list of all the participating restaurants taking part in Sunnyside Restaurant Week can be viewed on the Sunnyside Shines website.