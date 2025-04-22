Sunnyside Restaurant Week returns with deals at over 50 local eateries

April 22, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The annual Sunnyside Restaurant Week officially kicks off Tuesday, April 22, featuring deals at more than 50 local restaurants to showcase the neighborhood as a true culinary destination.

The two-week culinary celebration, running through Sunday, May 4, allows Sunnyside residents and out-of-towners alike to try new restaurants throughout the neighborhood. Three-course meals are available for $35.

A wide variety of restaurants are participating in the event, offering everything from Latin American and South Asian fare to European bistros and classic American comfort food.

Participating favorites this year include Ariyoshi, a beloved Japanese mainstay; Bar 43, a neighborhood hub for hearty American bites; Bliss 46 Bistro, serving French-inspired plates; Cardamom Indian Cuisine; De Mole, a go-to for authentic Mexican dishes; and Soleluna, offering classic Italian flavors.

Other establishments, such as bakeries and ice cream parlors, are taking part in the event by offering special offers and deals throughout Restaurant Week.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, said the event plays a critical role in allowing restaurants and businesses to meet new customers in the neighborhood at a time when owners are faced with rising costs and challenges.

“Times are harder than ever,” McCall de Palomá said. “Costs are going up, times are harder, and it’s not that easy. Owners definitely want more people in seats, and they want more people coming through the door.”

He added that there is also a sense of optimism among local businesses now that summer is on the horizon and outdoor dining has returned. However, he said Sunnyside Shines is “determined” to get as many people through the doors of local businesses as possible.

McCall de Palomá said Restaurant Week provides a particular opportunity for businesses that have opened their doors in the last 12 months, since the 2024 event, including Cousin Larry’s, Masa Madre, and Curley’s Bagels, which are all participating in the upcoming event.

Earlier this year, Sunnyside Shines collaborated with Woodside on the Move for the inaugural Restaurant Week of the Sides, offering deals at dozens of Sunnyside and Woodside establishments.

However, McCall de Palomá said it was not difficult to convince Sunnyside restaurants to sign up for a second Restaurant Week of 2025 due to the popularity of the event among local businesses and its success in raising the profile of local restaurants.

He said he is “excited” for the upcoming event, stating that Restaurant Week showcases Sunnyside as a culinary destination by highlighting “how many different options there are, and how affordable things are, and how close everything is to each other.”

Full list of restaurants participating in Restaurant Week 2025

Ariyoshi | 41-13 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 41-13 Queens Blvd | Menu Bajeko Sekuwa | 43-16 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 43-16 Queens Blvd | Menu Bar 43 | 4306 43rd St | Menu

| 4306 43rd St | Menu Baruir’s Coffee Shop | 40-07 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 40-07 Queens Blvd | Menu Belo | 48-06 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 48-06 Skillman Ave | Menu Bliss 46 Bistro | 43-46 46th St | Menu

| 43-46 46th St | Menu Brookside Market | 43-15 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 43-15 Queens Blvd | Menu Café 52 | 51-29 43rd Ave | Menu

| 51-29 43rd Ave | Menu Cap’t Loui Seafood Boil | 43-10 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 43-10 Queens Blvd | Menu Cardamom Indian Cuisine | 43-45 43rd St | Menu

| 43-45 43rd St | Menu Chihuahua Restaurant | 47-02 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 47-02 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Claret Wine Bar | 46-02 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 46-02 Skillman Ave | Menu Cool Beans | 50-20 39th Ave | Menu

50-20 39th Ave | Menu Costa y Mar | 41-06 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 41-06 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Cousin Larry’s | 49-02 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 49-02 Skillman Ave | Menu De Mole | 45-02 48th Ave | Menu

| 45-02 48th Ave | Menu Dolci Paradise Bakery | 48-09 45th St | Menu

| 48-09 45th St | Menu Empire Shop | 47-10 39th Pl | Menu

| 47-10 39th Pl | Menu Floribella Restaurant | 45-12 43rd Ave | Menu

| 45-12 43rd Ave | Menu Full Moon Café | 42-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 42-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu I Love Paraguay | 43-16 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 43-16 Greenpoint Ave | Menu La Adelita | 53-21 Roosevelt Ave | Menu

| 53-21 Roosevelt Ave | Menu La Pollera de Mario | 41-20 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 41-20 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Las Maravillas de Neza | 47-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 47-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Limeña Pisco Bar & Restaurant | 47-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 47-14 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Mad For Chicken | 43-22 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 43-22 Queens Blvd | Menu Maison de Gâteaux | 47-53 43rd St | Menu

| 47-53 43rd St | Menu Masa Madre | 47-55 46th St | Menu

| 47-55 46th St | Menu Mister Burrito Loco | 43-20 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 43-20 Greenpoint Ave | Menu Mr. Buncha | 45-09 40th St | Menu

| 45-09 40th St | Menu Oasis Pizza and Gyros | 40-02 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 40-02 Queens Blvd | Menu Porkie’s | 40-05 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 40-05 Skillman Ave | Menu Pete’s Grill | 39-14 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 39-14 Queens Blvd | Menu Renaissant NYC | 40-07A Queens Blvd | Menu

| 40-07A Queens Blvd | Menu Ricas Pupusas & Mas | 47-55 47th St | Menu

| 47-55 47th St | Menu Romanian Garden | 43-06 43rd Ave | Menu

| 43-06 43rd Ave | Menu Sanger Hall | 48-20 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 48-20 Skillman Ave | Menu SoleLuna | 40-01 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 40-01 Queens Blvd | Menu Sotto le Stelle | 44-07 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 44-07 Queens Blvd | Menu Souk El Shater | 43-03 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 43-03 Queens Blvd | Menu Tacos El Guero | 48-11 43rd Ave | Menu

| 48-11 43rd Ave | Menu Takesushi | 41-31 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 41-31 Queens Blvd | Menu Tangra Asian Fusion | 39-23 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 39-23 Queens Blvd | Menu The Kasbah Café | 39-19 Greenpoint Ave | Menu

| 39-19 Greenpoint Ave | Menu The Lowery Bar & Kitchen | 43-02 43rd Ave | Menu

| 43-02 43rd Ave | Menu The Skillman | 45-20 Skillman Ave | Menu

| 45-20 Skillman Ave | Menu Tito Rad’s | 49-10 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 49-10 Queens Blvd | Menu Tropical Smoothie Cafe | 39-11 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 39-11 Queens Blvd | Menu Zirve Turkish Grill | 42-03 Queens Blvd | Menu

| 42-03 Queens Blvd | Menu