Sunnyside Shines elects new board members, chairperson during annual meeting

June 27, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID) held its annual meeting on Thursday, June 22, at Sunnyside Community Services, during which attendees heard from New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and held a vote for new board members.

The meeting, which was also streamed live on Facebook, began with a welcome from Sunnyside Shines Executive Director Dirk McCall dePaloma and an introduction to DiNapoli, the keynote speaker.

DiNapoli spoke about the importance of BIDs in supporting local businesses and communities. He also presented a special award to former New York State Assembly member Cathy Nolan for her service to Sunnyside. The award was received by representatives of Nolan on her behalf.

The comptroller addressed the topic of unclaimed funds and emphasized the significance of locating and reclaiming these funds. Tito Rad’s, a business located within the BID, was presented an unclaimed fund refund check totaling over $500.

Also in attendance were Senator Michael Gianaris and Council member, Julie Won who took to the podium offering their perspectives, insights and proposed budget allocations for the BID.

McCall dePaloma gave an overview of the BID’s accomplishments during the past fiscal year, including the installation of the 46th Street Open Street Plaza, the expansion of their social media and online presence and their signature events such as Taste of Sunnyside, which is scheduled to return in October.

McCall dePaloma also discussed the BID’s plans for the year ahead, which include the activation and expansion of public plaza programs, the launch of new street pole banners, their venture into TikTok and YouTube and the annual Spa and Salon Fest, which is set to launch soon.

The meeting paid tribute to the late John Vogt, the BID’s esteemed chairman of the board since its inception, with a moment of silence in his honor.

The meeting concluded with a vote for new board members. The following individuals were elected to the board: Susan Albenio (Tito Rad’s), Randy Gutierrez (Green Valley Marketplace) and Mike Nunez (JP Morgan Chase).

The slate of officers were also elected and Maria Medina of Pickman Realty was voted in as the new chair; Maureen Stathis was named vice chair; Gerald Lederman was voted in as secretary; and Artie Weiner was named treasurer.

“Sunnyside Shines is excited to have three dynamic new board members.” says McCall DePaloma. “We greatly appreciated the huge turnout for the annual meeting and are ready to accomplish a lot in the upcoming year.”