Sunnyside to celebrate American pride at 53rd Annual Flag Day Parade this Saturday

June 9, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

Sunnyside will be celebrating American pride on Saturday, June 10, at the 53rd Annual Flag Day Parade.

The parade will start at 11a.m. on Greenpoint Avenue and 40th Street and will march east up Greenpoint Avenue to Joe Sabba Park, which is located at the intersection of Queens Boulevard and 49th Street.

The parade is organized each year by the Kiwanis Club of Sunnyside and features local civic groups, schools, bands and the Sunnyside Drum Corps. Each group will march behind its respective banner.

The Sunnyside Drum Corps performs each year at the Flag Day Parade and is a free program for children ages 9-19.

If you are interested in becoming a member, please visit the website at sunnysidedrumcorps.com or contact Tony Lana at 718-786-4141.

Flag Day is a national holiday that has been held every June 14 since 1949. The idea for Flag Day was originally proposed in 1885 as a way to inspire students to honor the nation’s flag.

The 53rd Annual Flag Day Parade is a great opportunity for residents of Sunnyside and Queens to come together and celebrate American pride.

 

