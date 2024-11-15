Sunnyside’s new café and art hub, Melting Cups, blends culture, creativity, and community

Nov. 15, 2024 By Jessica Militello

Sunnyside welcomed its latest spot for relaxation and creativity last month: Melting Cups, a café, lounge, and art gallery all rolled into one.

The shop, located at 43-45 40th St., is owned by Sunnyside resident Mario Nnani and embodies years of passion and preparation. Initially launching his dream as a coffee cart, which he built in 2020, Nnani spent years hosting pop-up events, art showcases, and even weddings until he was ready to establish his own space.

“I always liked coffee shops just for the environment, for a third space to read a book, or do some work, relax, or talk with friends,” Nnani shared. “I’ve always wanted one, probably for about a decade. For me, it was like, if I could create this space where it just feels like a home, that was the priority.”

Back in 2020, with the pandemic in full swing, Nnani saw an opportunity: he purchased an espresso machine from a seller in Brooklyn, then took to the internet, researching ways to build a mobile coffee cart. By October of that year, his DIY cart was ready. Eager to master his craft, he practiced at MoMA PS1, giving out free coffee, and hosted his first official event with artist James Joseph, marking the beginning of Melting Cups’ journey.

In 2023, the untimely passing of a close friend further inspired Nnani to bring his vision to life. “We wake up, grab a coffee, walk the dog, say hi to our spouse, get ready for dinner, and then the weekend, but all of that can end in a second,” he reflected. “So it brought to my attention, like, okay, you need to get started on this shop, like now.”

Naming his shop “Melting Cups,” Nnani wanted to honor Queens as a vibrant melting pot filled with unique cultures and traditions. A native of Jamaica, Queens, Nnani moved to Sunnyside in 2020, bringing his diverse influences with him. Melting Cups stands out not only for its coffee and cocktails but also for its separate lounge and gallery space, aptly called “All the While.” This distinct area is a laptop-free zone, encouraging guests to engage with the art or simply be present at the moment.

“I call it ‘All the While’ because there are all these things that trouble us and rock us to our core, and you need some place to escape. When all this is going on, all the while, you’re here with your friend, just chatting, enjoying a cup of coffee, enjoying all these quiet little luxuries. I wanted this space to be like a portal,” Nnani explained.

Melting Cups offers classic coffee beverages like lattes and cold brews, featuring a rotating selection of beans from around the globe with varying flavor profiles. Open late, the café invites guests to savor wines and cocktails while viewing a rotating selection of art displays. True to his vision, Nnani plans to host a wide range of artists and provide emerging talent a venue for their work. Every detail of Melting Cups is crafted to ignite the senses.

“You may see artwork from artists from Brazil, or you may try a dish that’s a nice traditional Nigerian dish that you won’t get anywhere else around here,” Nnani noted. “You might get something that’s a little more Caribbean-leaning where I’m going to tap the roots of Jamaica, Queens, and I wanted that to be here. Even the art, the food, and the drinks—everything can have some type of story that you can enjoy in one central location.”