Suspect behind Jamaica shooting remains at large: NYPD

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot in front of a house in Jamaica, Queens, on Friday, Feb. 10, and the suspect remains at large, according to authorities.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was shot by an unidentified suspect while in front of a house at 91-27 183rd St. at around 6:20 p.m., police said. He was hit in the left shoulder.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot northbound on 183rd Street, cops said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting, according to authorities. Police did not provide any other details pertaining to the incident.