Suspect in fatal Woodside shooting nabbed in Virginia: NYPD

Sept. 21, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A suspect who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near the Woodside Houses NYCHA complex in June has been apprehended after having fled to Virginia, according to the NYPD.

Police nabbed Dewayne Boone, 35, in Chester, Va., on Sept. 1 and brought him back to the 114th Precinct on Sept. 20. He was charged with murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the shooting death of 33-year-old Tyrell Smith during the summer.

Boone, of 31st Avenue in Woodside, is alleged to have gunned Smith down in the early hours of June 25 outside a bodega on the corner of 31st Avenue and Hobart Street. Boone allegedly shot Smith in both arms and both legs, according to police.

Smith, a father of one who worked as a local delivery truck driver, was transported to hospital by private means, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries a few hours later.

When responding cops arrived at around 12:20 a.m., they found blood at the scene, but Smith was already on his way to the hospital.

Smith, who lived on 49th Street in the Woodside Houses NYCHA complex, was shot about a block away from his home minutes after interacting with the bodega’s manager via a 24-hour window since the store was closed, according to PIX11 News.

Police were unable to provide a motive for the slaying. Smith’s family previously told the New York Daily News that he was not affiliated with gangs.

Boone has four prior arrests, including for robbery, resisting arrest, possessing a loaded firearm and driving with a suspended license, according to police.