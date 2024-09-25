Suspect sought for allegedly groping a woman inside the 74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Sept. 25, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst and Transit District 20 are looking for a portly groper who targeted a 40-year-old woman inside the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street subway station on Sunday afternoon.

The victim was waiting on the platform for the northbound E train at 4 p.m. when a stranger approached her and touched and grabbed her buttocks, police said. The suspect ran out of the station onto Roosevelt Avenue and fled in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured during the incident.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect walking through the transit hub and described him as having a heavy build, medium complexion and dark hair. He wore a blue and white polo shirt, gray pants, sandals and a black tote bag slung over his shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding this forcible touching incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 8, the 110th Precinct has reported 103 sex crimes so far in 2024, five more than the 98 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 5.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct has also reported 35 transit crimes so far this year, the same number of cases reported at the same point in 2023, according to CompStat.



