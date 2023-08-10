Suspect sought for robbing 81-year-old woman in Sunnyside: NYPD

Aug. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of a man wanted in connection with the robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Sunnyside last month.

The alleged thief approached the victim while she was putting groceries into her parked vehicle outside the former Rite Aid building at 46-02 Greenpoint Ave. on July 28 at around 10:15 a.m., according to police. The building is situated across the street from the Key Food Fresh n Save supermarket.

The suspect then reached into the vehicle and grabbed the woman’s purse, cops said.

The octogenarian tried to hold on to her purse but was unsuccessful and the suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound on 46th Street with the property. Police did not reveal what was inside the purse.

The senior was treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

Police on Wednesday, Aug. 9, released video and images of the man wanted for questioning. He can be seen wearing a red and black colored T-shirt, red shorts, red sneakers, and a red and black-colored Chicago Bulls hat. He also has tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.