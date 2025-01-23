Suspect sought for shooting a firearm near Astoria Houses on Sunday : NYPD

Jan. 23, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a gunman who should be easy to spot if he’s still wearing the distinctive-looking jacket he wore on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 19, when he fired his handgun multiple times near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex.

The suspect was walking in front of 8-10 27th Ave., two blocks south of Astoria Park, just after 9:15 when he began shooting, police said on Wednesday, but they couldn’t say who or what he was aiming at. The gunman fled on foot in an unknown direction, 27th Avenue borders the northern edge of the Astoria Houses and runs down to all of the construction sites on Hallets Point. There were no injuries reported.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who has a thin black mustache and wore a jacket that is primarily yellow on the upper body with silver reflective stripes and black and white stripes on the lower torso and arms. He wore the jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, gray cargo pants, and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this reckless endangerment investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan. 19, the 114th Precinct has reported one shooting incident so far in 2025, after reporting none at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.