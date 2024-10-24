You are reading

Suspect sought for stealing thousands from Jackson Heights apartment laundry vending machine: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly broke into a Jackson Heights apartment building and stole thousands of dollars from a laundry room vending machine. NYPD

Oct. 24, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are searching for a burglar who slipped into the basement of a private apartment building in mid-September and made off with thousands of dollars in cash.

The break-in occurred in broad daylight on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the stranger entered the residential building near 91st Street and 34th Avenue at just after 2:30 p.m., police said on Wednesday.

Once inside, the perpetrator removed approximately $2,000 in cash from a laundry room vending machine, damaging it. The burglar fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported during the break-in.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on Wednesday and described him as having a light complexion, a thin build, dark hair, a beard, and a mustache. He wore a black T-shirt with a white design on the front, black jeans, black sneakers, and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 20, the 115th Precinct has reported 177 burglaries so far in 2024, 57 more than the 120 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 47-5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

