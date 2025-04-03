Suspect wanted for attacking two teens in Astoria Park last month remains at large: NYPD

April 3, 2025 By Bill Parry

New details have emerged in the bloody attack that left two teenagers wounded inside Astoria Park late last month, and the NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the 19-year-old suspect who remains at large.

Three teens were walking past the Astoria Park pool along 19th Street and 24th Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 25, when a stranger approached them and snatched a ski mask from the head of a 17-year-old boy.

When the 17-year-old girl and a 19-year-old man tried to take back their friend’s ski mask, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the 19-year-old in his armpit and then slashed the girl across her stomach, causing a laceration. The attacker fled with the stolen ski mask eastbound on 24th Avenue toward Crescent Street.

Police from the 114th Precinct responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and found the victims after the armed robber had left the crime scene. EMS responded to the location and rushed the 19-year-old to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. EMS transported the wounded girl to Harlem Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect Wednesday, describing him as having a medium complexion in his late teens or early 20s. He wore a black jacket over a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 30, the 114th Precinct has reported 35 robberies so far in 2025, 43 fewer than the 78 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 55.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct, with 140 reported so far this year, three fewer than the 143 reported at the same point in 2024, according to CompStat.