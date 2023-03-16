Suspect wanted for beating man over head with metal pipe in Jackson Heights: NYPD

March 16, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released images of a suspect wanted for allegedly beating a man over the head with a metal pipe outside a bar/restaurant in Jackson Heights last month.

The suspect allegedly pummeled the 38-year-old victim with the pipe in front of El Canelazo, an Ecuadorian bar/restaurant located at 80-04 Roosevelt Ave., on Feb. 13, at around 1:25 a.m. following a dispute, according to police.

The two men had gotten into an argument which quickly turned violent, with the suspect allegedly grabbing a pipe and striking the victim multiple times with it in the head and body, cops said. It is unclear if the two men had been socializing inside the bar/restaurant beforehand.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue towards 80th Street, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and treated for injuries to his head and body, police said.

The alleged assailant is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, and a black baseball cap.

Police on Thursday, March 16, released two images of the suspect wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.