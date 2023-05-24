Suspect wanted for shooting man near Hart Playground in Woodside: NYPD

May 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near Hart Playground in Woodside on Monday, May 22.

The alleged perpetrator shot a 31-year-old man after he had gotten out of his parked car at around 4:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Broadway and 65th Street, according to police.

The alleged shooter approached the victim and the two men got into an argument, cops said.

The dispute then escalated and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the torso, police said.

The perpetrator then fled in a dark-colored, four-door sedan that was last seen traveling northbound on Broadway, the NYPD said.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition.

Police did not say if the two men knew each other or, why they were arguing.

The NYPD on May 24 released two images of the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.