Suspect wanted for shooting man outside Jackson Heights house last month: NYPD

Police on Thursday released video footage of a suspect, pictured, wanted for shooting a man outside a house in Jackson Heights last month. (Photos NYPD and Google Maps)

Feb. 10, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police on Thursday, Feb. 9, released video footage of a suspect wanted for shooting a man outside a house in Jackson Heights last month.

The alleged perpetrator was riding in a gray SUV at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he got out of the vehicle and walked towards the 32-year-old victim, who was in front of 35-40 88th St., according to police.

The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the man, striking him in his left thigh, cops said.

The assailant then fled the scene in the SUV to parts unknown, the NYPD said.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and survived. No motive for the attack has been given.

Police released a video of the suspect walking along an unidentified street. He can be seen wearing a black winter jacket with a fur hood, blue jeans, and white shoes.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

