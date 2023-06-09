Suspect wanted in brutal Corona stabbing: NYPD

June 9, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video and photos of a suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a man during a dispute in Corona last month.

The suspect got into a heated argument with the 29-year-old victim on May 21 at around 3:10 a.m. outside a two-story house, located at 34-27 103rd St.

The argument soon turned violent, as the alleged assailant pulled out a cutting instrument and stabbed the victim in the face and torso, cops said.

The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken by EMS to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

It is unclear what sparked the dispute.

Police on June 8 released video and photos of the man wanted for questioning. He can be seen wearing a black top, brown pants and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.