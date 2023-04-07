Suspects rob Jackson Avenue/Long Island City smoke shop at gunpoint Wednesday: NYPD

April 7, 2023, By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a smoke shop at gunpoint in Long Island City on Wednesday, April 5 – making off with around $1,000 worth of cannabis.

The robbery unfolded when the men burst into Cloud Smoke Shop, located at 12-07 Jackson Ave., at around 10:45 p.m. and pulled out firearms, according to police.

They demanded that a worker put cash and merchandise into a bag while they also ordered two customers to hand over their property, police said.

The alleged perpetrators then stole around $1,000 worth of cannabis flower and rolling papers. It is unclear if they stole from the customers. No cash was taken, police said.

One of the suspects then punched the worker on the way out of the shop before they both fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The employee did not require medical attention, police said.

A video posted to the Citizen app Wednesday shows the NYPD at the scene with police tape across the front of the smoke shop.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.