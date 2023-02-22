You are reading

Suspects wanted for mugging man on 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a man on the 7 train in Jackson Heights Saturday, Feb. 18. (Photos: Wikipedia and NYPD)

Feb. 22, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a man on the 7 train in Jackson Heights on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The suspects approached the 41-year-old victim while he was riding a Manhattan-bound 7 train as it approached the 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue subway station just after 9 p.m., according to police.

The assailants, who are all men, demanded the victim hand over his cell phone, police said.

The victim complied and gave the suspects his Samsung Galaxy smartphone and $5 cash. The alleged perpetrators then got off the train at the stop and fled to parts unknown, the NYPD said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police on Feb. 20 released photos of two of the three suspects wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Cops from Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct get three firearms off the streets

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood recovered two loaded handguns and a ghost gun during three separate incidents last weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, officers from the first platoon on the midnight shift were on patrol near Knollwood Park Cemetery when they observed four men removing license plates from vehicles near 79th Avenue and St. Felix Avenue. During the arrest, officers recovered a loaded handgun with four rounds in the magazine, police said.

Read More
0
Middle Village Sept. 11 hero comes out of retirement to join FDNY commissioner’s civilian staff

Faced with a leadership crisis on her executive staff, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh appointed Middle Village’s Joseph Pfeifer as First Deputy Commissioner, the second-highest civilian rank in the department.

Pfeifer retired at the rank of assistant chief in July 2018 following a legendary 37 career in the FDNY, 18 years after he was the first battalion chief to arrive at the World Trade Center after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. As first deputy commissioner and strategic leader, the 67-year-old Pfeifer is charged with managing the day-to-day operations and activities of the FDNY across all offices and bureaus.

Read More
0
Load More Articles