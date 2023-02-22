Suspects wanted for mugging man on 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Feb. 22, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are searching for three suspects who robbed a man on the 7 train in Jackson Heights on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The suspects approached the 41-year-old victim while he was riding a Manhattan-bound 7 train as it approached the 74th Street/Roosevelt Avenue subway station just after 9 p.m., according to police.

The assailants, who are all men, demanded the victim hand over his cell phone, police said.

The victim complied and gave the suspects his Samsung Galaxy smartphone and $5 cash. The alleged perpetrators then got off the train at the stop and fled to parts unknown, the NYPD said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police on Feb. 20 released photos of two of the three suspects wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.