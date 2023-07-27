You are reading

Suspects wanted for robbing woman on 7 train in Corona: NYPD

Police are looking for two suspects, pictured, who allegedly robbed a woman on a 7 train in Corona earlier this month (Photos: NYPD and Wikipedia)

July 27, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman on a 7 train in Corona earlier this month.

The suspects approached the 44-year-old victim while she was on a northbound train as it was nearing the 111th Street station on July 16 at around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

The two perpetrators allegedly swiped the victim’s wallet from her before fleeing the train after it stopped, cops said. Police did not say what was inside the wallet.

The victim was not injured.

Police released images of the men wanted for questioning

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential

email the author: [email protected]

