Suspects wanted for robbing woman on 7 train in Corona: NYPD

July 27, 2023

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly robbed a woman on a 7 train in Corona earlier this month.

The suspects approached the 44-year-old victim while she was on a northbound train as it was nearing the 111th Street station on July 16 at around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

The two perpetrators allegedly swiped the victim’s wallet from her before fleeing the train after it stopped, cops said. Police did not say what was inside the wallet.

The victim was not injured.

Police released images of the men wanted for questioning

