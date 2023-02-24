You are reading

Suspects wanted for spraying racial slur across front of Astoria restaurant: NYPD

The police have released photos of two men wanted for spraying a racist slur across the front of an Astoria restaurant last week (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Feb. 24, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Two men allegedly sprayed a racist slur across an Astoria restaurant last week and police released photos of the suspects Thursday, Feb. 23.

The two suspects scrawled the N-word on a roller gate at Sunrise Chinese Restaurant, located at 33-20 Broadway, at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, according to police.

The men used green-colored spray paint to plaster the word across the front of the restaurant. The hateful graffiti was around 16 feet wide and 14 feet high, cops said.

The alleged vandals then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident, police said.

Both suspects are described as having light complexion and are in their mid-20s.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a white baseball hat, black sweater, yellow t-shirt, blue sneakers.

The second suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with the word “2PAC” emblazoned across it, a black baseball hat, sunglasses, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

