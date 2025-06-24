You are reading

New fusion spot Taco & Dumpling offers Mexican and Asian favorites in Sunnyside

Taco & Dumpling opened in April at 42-18 43rd Ave. in Sunnyside, offering a unique blend of Mexican and Asian cuisine. Photo by Queens Post

June 24, 2025 By Jessica Militello

If you’ve ever struggled to decide between tacos and dumplings, a new Sunnyside restaurant is here to make your life easier — and tastier. Taco & Dumpling, a fast-casual Mexican-Asian fusion eatery, opened in late April at 42-18 43rd Ave., offering a vibrant menu that blends the bold flavors of both cuisines.

The space was previously home to Kaprichos, a Colombian restaurant that served the neighborhood for several years before quietly closing earlier this year.

The new eatery serves an array of delicious tacos. Photo credit: Taco and Dumpling.

Now reimagined, Taco & Dumpling offers an extensive menu with something for everyone — whether you’re in the mood for steak taco boxes, birria tacos, or savory pork dumplings. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with limited indoor seating available and convenient takeout and delivery options.

For breakfast, diners can enjoy hearty favorites such as bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches, avocado toast, omelets with hash browns, and breakfast burritos. Later in the day, signature items like chips and guacamole, chicken and veggie tacos, and birria pizza — a unique twist featuring beef and chicken — take center stage.

The new eatery has dumplings as well as chow mein, and more. Photo credit: Taco and Dumpling.

On the Asian side of the menu, offerings include fried or steamed dumplings in flavors like chicken, beef, pork, and veggie, alongside chow mein, chili chicken, and other savory small bites like fries and nuggets.

Customers can order their tacos for delivery or to go. Photo credit: Taco and Dumpling.

With hours that accommodate early risers and late-night cravings, Taco & Dumpling is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Whether you’re grabbing food to-go or enjoying a casual bite with friends, the eatery is poised to become a go-to neighborhood spot, especially during the warmer months when their dishes are perfect for an outdoor picnic.

To explore their full menu or stay updated on new items, visit them on Instagram at @taco_and_dumpling.

 

