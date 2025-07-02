You are reading

Target set to open long-awaited Astoria store on July 20

Via Google Maps

July 2, 2025 By Shane O’Brien 

Retail giant Target will celebrate its long-awaited Astoria grand opening on July 20 when it opens its doors on 31st Street for the first time.

The retailer will open a 41,000 square foot location at 22-11 31st St. on Sunday, July 20, marking Target’s eighth store in Queens and its 108th in New York State.

The small-format store will employ around 100 workers and operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

The new Target will feature household essentials, including home decor, apparel and accessories, beauty supplies, a CVS Pharmacy, tech goods and a food section. It will also offer services including Order Pickup and same-day delivery with Target Circle 360. Next-day delivery will also be available to all of Astoria.

Target additionally confirmed that the store will feature a floor-to-ceiling window on the third floor offering a clear view of the Hell Gate Bridge.

Target is the latest retailer to open in a new development near the Astoria-Ditmars Blvd. N/W subway station on 31st Street. Discount retailers Burlington and Five Below have both recently opened at the location, while fast food chains Panda Express and JustSalad have also opened there. Bank of America is also set to open there in the future.

The July 20 grand opening has been a long time coming. Target first announced plans to open at the location in 2018, originally aiming to open the store in 2022.

New Target store in Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

Target store in Long Island City (Photo by Michael Dorgan)

In the meantime, Target opened another small-format store in Long Island City, opening a 31,000 square foot space at 25-01 Jackson Ave. in Court Square in March 2023.

 

