You are reading

Tattooed chain snatcher sought for robbing and threatening woman in Woodside: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed and threatened a woman in Woodside. NYPD

July 2, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for an alleged chain snatcher who targeted a woman in Woodside late last month and remains at large.

The 61-year-old victim was in front of 48-41 48th St. near the $275 million East End Studios construction site along the northwestern edge of Calvary Cemetery when a stranger approached her from behind and forcibly removed a chain from her neck. He then threatened to harm her if she yelled for help before running off northbound on foot toward Queens Boulevard and Roosevelt Avenue, police said, adding that the woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion with a heavily tattooed right forearm. He wore a black t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, black and white sneakers, and a black durag or knit cap.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 29, the 108th Precinct has reported 90 robberies so far in 2025, 36 fewer than the 126 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 28.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Big box retailers should support our communities

Jul. 2, 2025 By Rev. Kevin McCall

I have spent the last decade fighting for economic and racial justice in New York communities. I have stood shoulder to shoulder with New Yorkers facing eviction, food insecurity, and impossible choices between covering their medical bills and paying the rent. That is what led me to launch the Crisis Action Center: to give our community a voice and to connect people with resources that can help meet their needs.

Read More
0
Forest Hills home invasion leaves man hospitalized after brutal assault and robbery: NYPD

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are looking for three suspects who beat and robbed a 28-year-old man during a home invasion on the afternoon of Saturday, June 21. The three intruders slipped into an apartment building at 102-40 62nd Ave. at around 4 p.m.

The perpetrators allegedly forced their way into the victim’s apartment, punched him repeatedly in his body with closed fists, and forcibly removed $60 in cash and medication before fleeing the building in an unknown direction, police said Monday. EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, where he was listed in stable condition.

Read More
0
Load More Articles