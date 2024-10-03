Tech-driven dental studio Tend opens in Long Island City

Oct. 3, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Tend, a new-era dental company seeking to reinvent a dentist’s office using technology, has opened a new location in Long Island City.

Tend LIC opened its doors at 10-64 Jackson Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, becoming the 13th Tend location in New York City and the 29th location nationwide.

The company’s dental studios strive to provide patients with top-tier dental care in a hospitality-driven environment, transforming dentistry into an empowering and joyful experience. Tend is renowned for its tech-driven dental studios and hospitality-driven membership experience and offers a range of traditional dental services, from routine exams and cleanings to restorative care, oral surgery, orthodontics and cosmetic treatments.

Tend describes itself as “the first dentist that people look forward to” and has earned a reputation as an “Instagrammable” trip to the dentists.

Helen Zhang, director of communications at Tend, said the company had decided to open a Long Island City location in response to the neighborhood experiencing a large residential boom.

“LIC is home to a diverse and dynamic population, and we’re excited to bring our tech-driven, hospitality-oriented dental experience to this thriving neighborhood,” Zhang said.

Tend LIC is the company’s first venture into Queens but will expand its presence in the borough if the LIC location proves a success, according to Zhang

Zhang added that LIC residents can expect a dental studio that uses technology to ease anxiety surrounding dental visits and provide a convenient and comforting experience.

“Our studios are thoughtfully designed, creating a calm, inviting environment that eases anxiety. We also leverage technology to transform the whole experience, with easy online booking, digital intake (which means no waiting when you arrive), and being able to watch your favorite show with noise-cancelling headphones while you get your cleaning.”

Tend LIC is conveniently located just steps away from the Vernon Blvd-Jackson Ave subway station on the 7 line. The office will employ nine staff members and operate six days a week. Its hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Tend will be closed on Sundays.