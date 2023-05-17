You are reading

Teen busted for hate crime assault in Astoria, two accomplices remain at large: NYPD

Cops arrest a 14-year-old boy at 114th Precinct in Astoria for a hate crime assault last month. NYPD Hate Crime Task Force still looking for his two friends. (NYPD)

May 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on May 16 within the confines of the 114th Precinct in Astoria, where he was charged with assault as a hate crime for an attack on a 35-year-old man last month.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a minor, and two other teenagers, allegedly approached the victim at the rear of 575 Main Ave. in Astoria on the evening of Friday, April 14, according to the NYPD.

One of the teens then kicked the victim in the head, while the other two shouted anti-white rhetoric before the trio made their way to the Roosevelt Avenue F subway station, a police spokeswoman said.

The victim sustained pain to his head, but did not require transportation to the hospital, police said.

The two teens remain at large and the incident remains under investigation by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

email the author: [email protected]

