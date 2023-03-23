Teen cuffed for role in group mugging of man in Corona, three others still at large: NYPD

March 23, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who was allegedly part of a group that mugged a man in Corona last month.

The teen, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was arrested on Thursday, March 23, and charged with robbery and grand larceny in connection with the mugging, which took place near the western entrance to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, according to police.

The 16-year-old was part of a four-person group who allegedly attacked the man on Feb. 19 at around 8:25 p.m., while he was walking in the vicinity of 55th Avenue and 111th Street, cops said.

The alleged perpetrators knocked the victim to the ground and kicked him multiple times, police said.

They then stole his cell phone and wallet from his pockets before fleeing the location on foot in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens for evaluation, police said.

The three other suspects remain at large. Police released images of each member of the four-person group, but did not indicate which image shows the 16-year-old.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.