You are reading

Teen cyclist struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Astoria Monday night: NYPD

A Long Island man was arrested Monday and charged in the hit-and-run collision that killed a 16-year-old cyclist in Astoria Monday night. (File/Lloyd Mitchell)

April 11, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 16-year-old boy riding a Citi Bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Astoria Monday night.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a bicyclist struck at 21st Street and 21st Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. on April 10.

Upon their arrival, officers found the victim lying on the roadway with severe trauma to his body. EMS responded and rushed the teen to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Jaydan McLaurin, who lived at the Ravenswood Houses, police said.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that McLaurin was riding a Citi Bike e-bike northbound on 21st Street and as he approached the intersection of 21st Avenue he was struck by a man driving a 2022 BMW X7 that was traveling southbound on 21st Street. The driver of the SUV never stopped and continued southbound on 21st Street, police said. The BMW was found unoccupied a short while later at 23rd Street and 22nd Drive.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad identified the motorist as 18-year-old Yaser Ibrahim of Bloomingdale Road in Levittown, Long Island.

Ibrahim was taken into custody without incident a short while later and brought to the 114th Precinct, where he was booked for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, driving without a license and driving with a tinted windshield.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Two men sought in string of robberies across Queens

Police from several precincts across Queens are searching for two tough guys who allegedly robbed five men in a single day last month after starting their crime spree in Flushing.

At around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, March 26, a 52-year-old man was walking in front of 150-54 59th Ave., a couple of blocks north of the Long Island Expressway, when he was approached by the two suspects. They proceeded to grab the victim while demanding money and removed $600 in cash before fleeing northbound on 150th Street on foot. The victim was not injured, police said.

Read More
0
Addabbo, Rajkumar to host bi-annual paper shredding, donation recycling event at Forest Park

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is partnering once again with Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar to bring their bi-annual Paper Shredding and Household Goods Donation recycling event to Forest Park on Sunday, April 30. 

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., constituents will be able to shred their personal and private documents with USA Shred and donate any unwanted clothing and household goods to the United War Veterans Council at the Forest Park Bandshell Parking Lot

Read More
0
Cops seek group of suspects who have been scamming seniors at ATMs in Queens, throughout NYC

Police from the 104th Precinct have been searching for a group of men who robbed a 60-year-old man at a Maspeth bank in February, but it turns out the NYPD is hunting for the same crew who have allegedly been targeting seniors at ATMs across New York City over the past few months.

In the Maspeth robbery, police say the victim was completing a transaction in the ATM vestibule of a Citibank located at 51-10 Metropolitan Ave. just before 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, when the group approached him and asked if he had dropped money on the floor. While the victim was checking to see if he dropped anything, one of the suspects swapped out his debit card.

Read More
0
State approves 18 recreational cannabis shop applications from Queens businesses

Last week, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) approved licenses for a slew of new Cannabis shops coming to New York City, 18 of which from Queens.

Qualifying businesses had to have a cannabis-related offense that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) on March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis offense and must have experience owning and operating a business in the state of New York.

Read More
0
Detective show ‘Prescription: Murder’ coming to Douglaston Community Theatre in May

The Douglaston Community Theatre is set to put on several shows of the production “Prescription: Murder” throughout the month of May. Written by William Link and Richard Levinson, this play served as the inspiration for the popular detective show “Columbo.”

“Prescription: Murder” is about a psychiatrist coming up with a plan with his mistress to murder his wife. The plan’s execution and the alibis created by the two culprits is dependent upon a bizarre impersonation. Lt. Columbo then engages the psychiatrist in a duel of wits as he attempts to solve the case.

Read More
0
New York loses Democratic Convention bid to Chicago after year-long effort to attract the event

President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have made their pick for where the party’s 2024 national convention will be hosted — and it’s not the Big Apple.

The DNC has selected Chicago as the destination for next year’s convention, where the party nominates its presidential ticket, over New York City and Atlanta, according to a Tuesday morning report from the New York Times. Although Biden has yet to launch his reelection campaign, the 80-year-old is expected to be chosen as the party’s nominee yet again next year.

Read More
0
Brazilian, Chinese music combine forces at Flushing Town Hall’s mini global mashup series

Flushing Town Hall’s monthly series of Mini-Global Mashup concerts will continue on Sunday, April 16, with a performance of Brazil Meets China

The venue’s mini-global mashup concert series is curated by renowned klezmer trumpeter Frank London. The concert series presents a different pairing of solo artists each month, showcasing traditional music from around the world and unexpected collaborations that create new and spontaneous sounds.

Read More
0
Op-Ed: Why Resorts World NYC is the right choice for a full-scale casino license

The state of New York started 2023 by opening the proposal process in the downstate region of New York for up to three full-scale casino licenses that will allow for live dealers at table games, such as blackjack, poker and roulette. As the process begins to review proposals, elected leaders face an important choice that will have significant implications for our economy, public education system, and the quality of life in local communities.

Here in Queens, we are fortunate to already have a casino operator who has been an asset to the local community and would be an excellent choice for a full-scale casino license: Resorts World New York City.

Read More
0
Load More Articles