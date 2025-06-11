You are reading

Teen girls attack fellow student from William Cullen Bryant High School at Astoria subway station: DA

Two juniors at William Cullen Bryant High School in Astoria are accused of beating and teasing a 15-year-old sophomore at the school in a nearby subway station. Via Google Maps

June 11, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two 16-year-old girls are criminally charged for the beating of a 15-year-old student at William Cullen Bryant High School as she waited for a subway in Astoria on Monday.

The two defendants from Elmhurst are both juniors at the school and were arraigned Tuesday in Queens Criminal Court on a complaint charging them with attempted gang assault, assault, robbery, and other related crimes for the beatdown of the sophomore at the 46th Street subway station, after school was dismissed.

The beatdown occurred at the 46th Street Station in Astoria. Via Google Maps

According to the charges, at around 3 p.m. on June 2, the victim left the high school and was targeted by the defendants and others who followed her into the subway station. Inside the stairwell of the station, the victim was attacked by the mob, who allegedly punched, kicked, and stomped on her head, face, and body. The victim was also tased during the assault, and members of the group attempted to steal a bookbag in her possession.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“What an outrageous display of bullying and brutality,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “A high school student was mercilessly tased, kicked, punched, and stomped by a mob of fellow students at a train station after dismissal at William Cullen Bryant High School. This will not be acceptable behavior here in Queens and I will hold students accountable for this behavior to the extent the law allows.”

Queens Criminal Court Judge Bruna DiBiase ordered to defendants to return to court on June 18. If convicted of the top count, they face up to 15 years in prison.

“We are grateful that the victim is recovering,” Katz said. “The investigation is continuing into the conduct of other individuals.”

