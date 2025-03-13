Teen on stolen scooter crashes into man at Astoria Park, breaking his leg: NYPD

March 13, 2025 By Bill Parry

As the sun set over Astoria Park on Sunday evening, casting long shadows across the soccer field, an unexpected intruder wrecked the bucolic scene.

A 17-year-old on a scooter sped across the pitch and onto the surrounding running track, colliding with a 63-year-old man. Before he could flee, parkgoers intervened, stopping him in his tracks.

Police from the 114th Precinct were on the scene moments later after they had seen the reckless boy race into the park at 19th Street and Astoria Park South at around 6:15 p.m. They took the rider into custody before an angry mob could get to him.

The victim complained of pain in his legs, and EMS were called to the location, where one of the paramedics noticed a bone in the victim’s leg “to be bulging,” according to the criminal complaint. The emergency medical technician informed the cops that the victim sustained a broken leg.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A video of the scooter speeding along the running track was shared with Queens Post, capturing the chaotic moments before the crash.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked at the 114th Precinct after a data bank search determined that the scooter, which the NYPD has officially classified as a moped, had been stolen on January 22.

The “adolescent offender” was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Monday on a complaint charging him with criminal possession of stolen property, assault and reckless endangerment.

He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on March 13.