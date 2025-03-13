You are reading

Teen on stolen scooter crashes into man at Astoria Park, breaking his leg: NYPD

Cops arrested a 17-year-old boy after he crashed a stolen scooter into a 63-year-old man who suffered a broken leg in Astoria Park. Photo by Jason Artiga

March 13, 2025 By Bill Parry

As the sun set over Astoria Park on Sunday evening, casting long shadows across the soccer field, an unexpected intruder wrecked the bucolic scene.

A 17-year-old on a scooter sped across the pitch and onto the surrounding running track, colliding with a 63-year-old man. Before he could flee, parkgoers intervened, stopping him in his tracks.

The stolen scooter was later returned to its rightful owner. The soccer game was ruined. Photo by Jason Artiga 

Police from the 114th Precinct were on the scene moments later after they had seen the reckless boy race into the park at 19th Street and Astoria Park South at around 6:15 p.m. They took the rider into custody before an angry mob could get to him.

EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. Photo by Jason Artiga

The victim complained of pain in his legs, and EMS were called to the location, where one of the paramedics noticed a bone in the victim’s leg “to be bulging,” according to the criminal complaint. The emergency medical technician informed the cops that the victim sustained a broken leg.

EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

A video of the scooter speeding along the running track was shared with Queens Post, capturing the chaotic moments before the crash.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked at the 114th Precinct after a data bank search determined that the scooter, which the NYPD has officially classified as a moped, had been stolen on January 22.

The “adolescent offender” was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Monday on a complaint charging him with criminal possession of stolen property, assault and reckless endangerment.

He was released on his own recognizance and ordered to return to court on March 13.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Red Storm stars reflect on historic season with fans dreaming of deep run during March Madness

In just his second year at the helm of the St. John’s Red Storm, basketball Hall of Famer Rick Pitino was named Big East Coach of the Year on Wednesday after leading his squad to its first outright regular season conference championship in 40 years and matched a program record 27 regular season victories. The Johnnies lost just four games all season by seven points combined. St. John’s also went an undefeated 18-0 at home for the first time since 1931-32. It earned them their highest national ranking (No. 6) since the 1990-91 season.

Pitino is the first St. John’s coach to be named the Big East’s Coach of the Year since Lou Carnesecca, who died on Saturday, Nov. 30, at age 99 and just five weeks shy of his 100th birthday.

Read More
0
Load More Articles