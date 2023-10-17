Teenage girl killed after falling on to tracks at Jackson Heights subway hub Tuesday morning: NYPD

Oct. 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

A teenage girl was struck and killed after falling to the tracks at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The victim, whose exact age and identity have not been determined, was waiting by herself on the southbound E platform when she appeared to suffer a medical episode and lost consciousness before tumbling onto the tracks around 6:39 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to a police spokesperson.

She was struck by a southbound E train as it pulled into the station, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene and the police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing.

Service on the F, E and R subway lines were heavily disrupted during the morning rush but have resumed making regular stops in Queens, according to the MTA.