You are reading

Teenage girl killed after falling on to tracks at Jackson Heights subway hub Tuesday morning: NYPD

A teenage girl was struck and killed in Jackson Heights Tuesday morning after suffering a medical episode and falling off the platform where she was hit by a southbound E train, police said. File photo by Dean Moses

Oct. 17, 2023 By Bill Parry

A teenage girl was struck and killed after falling to the tracks at the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

The victim, whose exact age and identity have not been determined, was waiting by herself on the southbound E platform when she appeared to suffer a medical episode and lost consciousness before tumbling onto the tracks around 6:39 a.m. on Oct. 17, according to a police spokesperson.

She was struck by a southbound E train as it pulled into the station, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene and the police spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing.

Rush hour service on the E, F, and R trains were disrupted during the morning rush, but have resumed making regular stops in Queens, according to the MTA. (File photo by Dean Moses)

Service on the F, E and R subway lines were heavily disrupted during the morning rush but have resumed making regular stops in Queens, according to the MTA.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
‘A trailblazer in Queens and beyond’: Locals gather to honor the late Uma SenGupta at street co-naming ceremony in Briarwood

Oct. 17, 2023 By Rachel Butler

Council Member James F. Gennaro, Attorney General Letitia James, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, State Senators John Liu and Leroy Comrie, Assemblymember David Weprin and members of the SenGupta family gathered together for a street co-naming ceremony for Uma SenGupta on Monday, Oct. 16 as the intersection of 152nd Street and Union Turnpike in Briarwood was co-named “Uma SenGupta Way.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles