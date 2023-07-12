Teens sought in knifepoint robbery of Ozone Park beauty salon: NYPD

Jul. 12, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park are looking for two teenagers in connection with the knifepoint robbery of a Cross Bay Boulevard beauty salon on Saturday, July 1.

The two suspects — who are believed to be in their mid to late teens — allegedly entered the Kaya Herbal Beauty Salon, located at 105-38 Cross Bay Blvd., at around 3:45 p.m., when there was one customer and one employee present. As one of the teens stood guard at the door, the other pulled out a knife and removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register, police said.

The two suspects fled the store northbound on Cross Bay Boulevard and entered the Rockaway Boulevard A train station, according to authorities.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the robbery.

The NYPD on July 12 released surveillance video of the two suspects that shows them walking on the subway station’s platform.

Both suspects have medium complexions. One wore a purple T-shirt, purple shorts and white sneakers, while his accomplice wore an orange T-shirt, dark sweatpants with white stripes down the legs and had a purple tote bag slung over one of his shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.