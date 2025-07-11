Warriors Cup returns to Long Island City with Muay Thai title fights on July 26

July 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The elite Muay Thai promotion, which has made something of a second home at the Western Queens venue, located at 36-08 33rd St. in Long Island City, has a stacked lineup of amateur and professional bouts scheduled for Saturday, July 26. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m., featuring multiple title fights where fighters will put it all on the line after weeks of intense training and preparation ahead of this star-studded spectacle.

The promotion — the sole American partner of ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization — continues to dominate the East Coast combat sports scene. In addition to its Warriors Cup events, the organization collaborates with the Battle in the Basement series at Church St. Boxing in NYC and partners with RFC Promotions for mixed cards featuring Muay Thai and K-Series Kickboxing.

Founded by respected fight veterans Chris Tran, Eddie Marini, and James Guccione, Warriors Cup remains at the forefront of innovation and inclusivity. Most recently, it broke new ground in combat sports by hosting its first-ever Muay Thai trans women’s title fight between Summer Brady and Nikki Coons — with Coons capturing the belt via TKO at 1:59 in the third round, capping off a hard-fought bout that showcased heart and grit from both competitors.

The July 26 event promises another unforgettable night, from first-time amateur fighters stepping into the ring to seasoned professionals delivering high-octane matchups. And there’s more to come in the second half of 2025, including a major October 18 event at the 5,000-seat Westchester County Center in collaboration with RFC Promotions. That show will feature top-tier fighters from across the U.S. and overseas at one of Warriors Cup’s largest events to date, held at a venue that once hosted legends like Jimi Hendrix and James Brown.

Tickets and PPV purchases for Warriors Cup 71 are on sale now and can be bought via their website.