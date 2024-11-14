Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside brings Colombian holiday traditions to Queens

Nov. 14, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Thalia Spanish Theatre is set to bring the spirit of Colombian holiday traditions to life with Christmas in Colombia, a musical celebration of festive folklore through dance and song.

Founded in 1977, Thalia Spanish Theatre is the only bilingual Hispanic theater in Queens, dedicated to presenting high-quality performances that celebrate Spanish and Latin American culture.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 15, and running through Sunday, Dec.15, this production, in partnership with Mestizo Art Center, will offer audiences a unique glimpse into the music and dance that characterizes a Colombian Christmas.

The production, led by Artistic Director Harold Puente and produced by Angel Gil Orrios, features special guest singer Maria Escobar. A cast of skilled dancers, including Lorena Ayub and Willy Mena, will perform intricate choreography that captures the atmosphere of Colombian holiday traditions.

Choreographers Sebastian Lozano, Jonathan Mendez, and Puente contribute to a lively, authentic, engaging showcase.

The show will take place at Thalia Spanish Theatre, located at 41-17 Greenpoint Ave. Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. Tickets are $50, with discounted rates of $45 for students and seniors and special group pricing.

Audiences are encouraged to secure their tickets early for this five-week engagement. For tickets and more information, visit thaliatheatre.org or call (718) 729-3880.