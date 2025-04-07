The Learning Experience in Long Island City to host colorful charity run for Make-A-Wish Foundation

April 7, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Get ready to race through rainbows for a great cause in Long Island City.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 12, and lace up for the inaugural Let’s Grant Wishes Color Run, a vibrant charitable run/walk hosted by The Learning Experience in Long Island City in collaboration with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The colorful, family-friendly event will raise funds to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Open to all ages and fitness levels, the run promises a festive atmosphere complete with bursts of color, music, and community fun—all in the name of a worthy cause.

The Learning Experience, a nationally recognized early education center, is dedicated to nurturing young minds through a curriculum that supports intellectual, social, and emotional growth. Its partnership with Make-A-Wish reflects a shared commitment to children’s well-being, both inside and outside the classroom.

The event supports Make-A-Wish’s ongoing mission to bring hope and joy to children facing serious medical conditions. Proceeds from the run will go directly toward fulfilling local wishes.

Richard Reyes, the Curriculum Director of The Learning Experience in Long Island City, shared that the management team wanted to show their wholehearted support to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“Every year, we raise money for Make-A-Wish Foundation that grants wishes for kids and families in the neighborhood,” Reyes remarked. “This year, aside from the other activities that we do, we also thought, ‘How about [hosting] a big event?’” Reyes’ running interest inspired the idea for the Let’s Grant Wishes Color Run.

Registration is available on Eventbrite to participate and contribute to fulfilling children’s wishes. The entry fee is $25 per adult and $10 per child via their donation page. The fun run, with the starting line at 45 Center Boulevard, will be a vibrant one-mile course from 46th Avenue to 51st Avenue.

Participants will be showered with colored powder at designated points, so be sure to wear a white t-shirt and closed-toe shoes for the run. After crossing the finish line, families will be greeted by community vendors and giveaways. Additionally, there will be an opportunity to connect with vendors regarding their services and receive merchandise.

The confirmed vendors for the Let’s Grant Wishes Color Run are Soccer Shots, NY Kids Club, Chelsea Pediatric Dentistry, Brooklyn Boulders, Playday Long Island City, and BodyArmor Sports Drink. A $50 – $200 donation is required for those interested in acquiring a vendor table. Interested organizations can send an email to longislandcity@tlechildcare.com, and a link for the donation will be provided.

Join this festive run to make a difference in the lives of parents and children in Long Island City and beyond, bringing smiles to those in need. As the Learning Experience stated on its website, “It doesn’t matter how big or small you are, it’s the size of your heart that matters.”

The check-in time is 8 a.m. at 45 Center Boulevard, and the run will start at 9 a.m.