The Wolfhound hosts ninth annual ‘Tradweek,’ celebrating Irish music in Astoria

Feb. 7, 2025 By Colum Motherway

The Wolfhound, an Irish pub in the heart of Astoria, is gearing up for its ninth annual traditional Irish music festival, a week-long celebration of “trad music” that has become a beloved tradition in the neighborhood.

From Feb. 10 through 16, the pub, located at 38-14 30th Ave., will host some of the most renowned names in Irish traditional music, including a special lineup of performances by world-class musicians.

The festivities will kick off Monday night with Cillian Vallely, the Uilleann Piper from the famous Irish band ‘Lúnasa.’ Vallely is known for his exceptional mastery of the uilleann pipes, a key instrument in Irish folk music, and his performance is expected to be a highlight of the week.

On Wednesday night, Ivan Goff, an acclaimed Uilleann Piper and flute player from the band ‘Danú,’ will take the stage. Goff’s expertise in trad music has earned him widespread recognition, and his performance promises to captivate the audience with his distinct sound.

Throughout the week, Pat Mangan, a world-renowned fiddler and two-time All-Ireland fiddle champion, will perform. Mangan’s reputation in the trad world is legendary, and his skillful fiddling will undoubtedly elevate the festival’s lineup.

Returning to The Wolfhound for another year are familiar faces who have become staples of the Tradweek experience. Dave Fahy, a guitarist and singer; Allen Gogarty, a guitarist and singer; and Donie Ryan, a banjo player, will also take part in the festivities, adding their own distinctive touches to the musical lineup.

The festival has evolved over the years, and Rory Murphy, the co-owner of The Wolfhound, credits the event’s success to his deep roots in Irish music.

“Trad week started back in 2016 when we opened The Wolfhound. My mother is American, but I was born and raised in Ennis, Clare. My late father was a well-known musician in the West of Ireland,” said Murphy.

“When Joe (Byrne) and I opened the Wolfhound, we wanted to bring back sing-songs to Astoria because no one was doing it. It was kind of me and my father’s idea to fly out these well-known musicians from the West of Ireland.”

Murphy’s vision for the festival was inspired by the traditional Irish “Fleadh,” a cultural celebration of music that often brings together musicians from across the globe.

“It started out as a bit of fun, and now I call it a festival because the lads come over every February, and the bar is packed with that West of Ireland feel, with trad music around the table,” he added.

As the festival has grown, it has evolved into a full-fledged celebration, with performances starting each night at 8 p.m.. Monday through Thursday will feature intimate traditional sing-songs around the table, where musicians and patrons alike will enjoy lively sessions that often last well into the late night.

By the weekend, the festival shifts into concert mode. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature full-stage performances with an entry fee at the door. The venue will transform to accommodate as many attendees as possible, with tables cleared to create space for the crowd, ensuring an energetic and lively atmosphere.

In addition to the main performances, The Wolfhound will also host special brunch sessions on Saturday and Sunday. The Saturday session will run from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., while Sunday’s session will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

These sessions are tailored to a more relaxed crowd who may prefer a quieter environment during the day. They feature a special brunch menu accompanied by live music. On Sunday, Irish dancers will also add to the festivities.

“The place is always packed, and it gets a lot of attention,” Murphy said. “We’ve had some visa issues with the regular five musicians we used to fly out, but luckily, there are now many well-known musicians here in New York who are eager to join us.”

The Wolfhound’s ninth annual Tradweek promises to be a week full of memorable performances, bringing the best of Irish trad music to Astoria. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the scene, there’s no better way to experience the vibrant energy of Ireland’s musical heritage than at this beloved local event.