Thief breaks into East Elmhurst church, steals nearly $1,000 in loot: NYPD

May 28, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

The NYPD is searching for the crook who broke into an East Elmhurst church and stole nearly $1,000 in loot, including assorted statues and other religious items, earlier this month, according to authorities.

Police say the unidentified male suspect forced open a perimeter door to enter Our Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Church, located at 25-02 80th St. in East Elmhurst, within the confines of the 115th Precinct, at approximately 5:30 a.m. on May 18. Once inside, the crook snatched $60 and nearly $900 worth of assorted statues and other religious items that were marked for sale at the house of worship, police said.

The thief then fled the church and headed southbound toward 30th Avenue, according to authorities.

There was nobody inside the church at the time of the incident, police said.

The NYPD on May 27 released surveillance video and images of the suspect.

The video shows the thief loading a cart with the stolen items.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black jacket, gray sweatpants, sneakers and a face mask.