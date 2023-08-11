You are reading

Thieves snatch $7,000 gold chain from Jackson Heights jewelry store: NYPD

Police have released video of two men, pictured,  wanted for stealing a gold chain worth $7,000 from a jewelry store in Jackson Heights last month (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Aug. 11, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released video of two men wanted for allegedly stealing a gold chain worth $7,000 from a jewelry store in Jackson Heights last month.

The suspects entered Elegance Jewelry, located at 37-56A Junction Blvd., at around 5:30 p.m. on July 24, before one of the perpetrators allegedly grabbed the chain, according to police. The NYPD said the item of jewelry is a Cuban-linked gold chain.

The pair then attempted to flee the scene before a 63-year-old store worker tried to stop the suspects in their tracks, but one of the assailants pushed him to the ground, according to authorities.

The pair ran out of the store and were last seen fleeing on foot southbound on 98th Street, cops said.

Police on Thursday, Aug. 10, released a video of the men wanted for questioning. Both suspects are described as males with dark complexions.

The first suspect is between 25 to 30 years-old, with a slim build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black sneakers and was carrying a black bag.

The second alleged assailant is around 35 years old with a heavy build, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a black bag.

The store worker was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

The suspects (Photo: NYPD)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Knockdown Center in Maspeth hosts 50 Years of hip-hop celebration benefiting Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens

Aug. 11, 2023 By Anthony Medina

The “For the Love: Community Giveback” portion of the all-day concert event on Aug. 10, separate from the Wu-Tang Clan’s performance later into the night, allowed kids and teens to participate in family-friendly activities such as table tennis, a pop-a-shot basketball section, a do-it-yourself custom backpack center and DIY graffiti wall art area. 

Read More
0
LaGuardia’s new Terminal B win major international award for accessibility

The Port Authority and LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the manager and developer of LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal B, announced on Aug. 9 that the terminal has achieved the highest possible rating for accessibility. Terminal B earned a Gold rating from the Canada-based Rick Hansen Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness, changing attitudes and removing barriers for people with disabilities since 1988.

The recognition makes LaGuardia Terminal B the first airline terminal in the United States to receive the distinction.

Read More
0
City completes pedestrian safety improvements along Parsons Boulevard corridor in downtown Jamaica

The city has completed a $5.7 million pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvement project in downtown Jamaica on Parsons Boulevard between Archer Avenue and Jamaica Avenue. The project targeted a stretch of Parsons Boulevard that ranks in the top 10% of corridors borough-wide with crashes resulting in fatalities and serious injuries.

The extreme makeover includes greatly expanded sidewalk space to reduce the distance to cross Parsons Boulevard and features a new pedestrian island.

Read More
0
Edgemere man indicted for murder of 10-year-old school boy in 2021 Arverne shooting: DA

An Edgemere man was indicted in the murder of 10-year-old Justin Wallace in Arverne during a 2021 drive-by shooting that was allegedly sparked by an argument over a shared parking spot between neighbors.

Ashram Lochan, 29, of Beach 45th Street, was arraigned Aug. 10 in Queens Supreme Court on a six-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence.

Read More
0
QNS Weekender: Six things to do in Queens this weekend

There’s plenty to enjoy in Queens this weekend from musical performances and comedy shows to cultural celebrations and tasty food.

Check out these events happening throughout the borough, including a multi-cultural dance party, a day of music and food with a view of the East River, a Barbie-themed brunch and more.

Read More
0
Asian Americans for Equality hosts back to school giveaway event in Flushing

Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) will be hosting a Back to School Giveaway event in Flushing on Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring free backpacks and school supplies for hundreds of students, information about essential community programs and a raffle. 

“Our back to school events are meant to provide a helping hand to struggling families throughout New York City who need a little extra support to ensure that their children are well prepared to start the school year,” said Emily Rios, managing director of AAFE Community Services. “We are excited to be partnering with our elected officials and so many incredible non-profit organizations to share critical community resources.” 

Read More
0
Load More Articles