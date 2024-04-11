You are reading

Three men sought in armed heist at a Jackson Heights cell phone store: NYPD

Cops are looking for a three-man crew who allegedly robbed a cell phone store in Jackson Heights at gunpoint late last month before driving off in a gray SUV with no license plates. Photos courtesy of the NYPD

Apr. 11, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are still looking for three armed robbers who targeted a cell phone store near Roosevelt Avenue late last month, making off with $15,000 in cash and clearing the shelves and display cases of merchandise.

Photos courtesy of the NYPD

A 40-year-old man was working behind the counter of the United Wireless store located at 37-56 74th St. on the night of Saturday, Mar. 30, when three strangers walked in at around 8:30 p.m. and displayed a firearm before tying up the employee, police said.

The perpetrators forcibly removed $15,000 from the cash register and approximately 100 cell phones and electronic watches. The three crooks ran out of the shop and fled northbound on 74th Street in a gray SUV.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released a surveillance video on Wednesday that showed the ringleader approaching the store and another security guard. The camera inside the shop captured him casing the store before his accomplices joined him. He wore a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a dark baseball cap and a black face covering. The second suspect wore a black hoodie, a black baseball cap and a black face covering. The third man was dressed the same way and wore eyeglasses. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

According to the most recent Compstat report, the 115th Precinct has reported 96 robberies so far in 2024 through Apr. 7, 30 more than the 66 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 45.5%.

