Three men sought for beating, robbing man in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for three suspects for allegedly mugging a man in Jackson Heights last month. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Nov. 10, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was beaten and robbed by three muggers in Jackson Heights last month and the trio remains at large, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that at approximately 4 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, a man was standing in front of a home at 35-37 89th St. when he was surrounded by the three strangers. The men proceeded to punch and kick the victim to the ground, and forcibly removed his wallet containing $200 and his Samsung cell phone, police said.

The perpetrators fled southbound on 89th Street towards 37th Avenue on foot. The victim suffered pain to his chest but refused medical attention at the crime scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the three suspects and described them as having light complexions.

One of the suspects was wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt, black sweatpants and white sneakers. The second mugger was wearing a pale blue baseball cap, a white shirt, black pants and white sneakers. The third man wore a black baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 115th Precinct has reported 301 robberies so far in 2023, 39 more than the 262 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 14.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

Assaults are also on the rise in the 115th Precinct, with 409 reported so far this year, 49 more than the 360 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 13.6%, according to CompStat.

