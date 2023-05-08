Three men sought in hate crime assault near Astoria Houses: NYPD

May 8, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an assault that occurred last month in Astoria.

Police from the 114th Precinct say the attack went down on the evening of Friday, April 14, when a 35-year-old man was approached by three young Black men behind one of the new buildings under construction near the Welling Court Mural Project near the intersection on Main Avenue and 30th Avenue near the southeast corner of the Astoria Houses.

One of the young men kicked the victim in his head while the other two shouted anti-While rhetoric, police said. The three men ran off and were later seen entering the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights.

The victim sustained pain in the head but did not require transportation to the hospital, police said.

The NYPD on May 8 released surveillance video of the ringleader that shows him as he entered the Roosevelt Avenue station and his two associates can be seen in additional photos.



All three suspects were wearing white T-shirts and dark shorts.

There are no arrests and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the hate crime assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.