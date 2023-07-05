Three men sought in Roosevelt Avenue slashing attack in Jackson Heights: NYPD

July 5, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was slashed across his face and robbed on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights last month and the NYPD is still searching for three suspects who remain at large.

The attack occurred during the early morning hours of Monday, June 26, when the 42-year–old victim was at the intersection of 93rd Street and Roosevelt Avenue near the Answer Triangle.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights reported that two men on foot and a third man on a bicycle approached the victim at around 4 a.m. and slashed him across the face with a cutting instrument before they forcibly removed his wallet and cellphone before running off.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance of the three assailants on July 3. One of the men wore a purple hooded sweatshirt and a dark baseball cap and had a black bag slung over his shoulder. The second suspect wore a multi-colored polo shirt and the third man was on a bike wearing a black winter hat and a black long-sleeved shirt with a blue and white graphic across his chest.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.