Three suspects wanted for gunpoint carjacking in Corona: NYPD

Aug. 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police from the 110th Precinct are searching for three suspects who allegedly carjacked a man at gunpoint in Corona earlier this month.

The 24-year-old victim was inside his parked vehicle — which was in front of a house on 42nd Avenue, between 11th Street and 108th Street — at around 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 14, when the three assailants pulled up alongside him in a gray-colored sedan, according to police.

The trio jumped out of the sedan and then approached the victim’s vehicle before one of the suspects displayed a gun, cops said. The trio then forced the victim out of his vehicle at gunpoint and made him lay face down on the concrete. They then fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police did not reveal the make or value of the victim’s vehicle.

The NYPD on Friday, Aug. 24, released two grainy images of one of the suspects wanted for questioning. He can be seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

All three suspects are described by police as males with dark complexions who all wore black-colored T-shirts.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.