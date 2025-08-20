Tikkun BBQ and Astoria Horror Club host final cookout of the season

Aug. 20, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Summer days are winding down, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still time to enjoy outdoor movies and a BBQ cookout at 31st Ave Open Street on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The event, located at 31st Ave., between 33rd and 35th St. in Astoria, is hosted by local favorites, Tikkun BBQ and the Astoria Horror Club, who are pairing together once again for the finale event of the Community Cookout series featuring free, delicious BBQ, live music and a scary movie all in one afternoon filled with community, fun, and a great way to unwind after a long week.

The free event includes vegan and kosher/halal options, made by Tikkun BBQ, a community initiative that works with local businesses and other neighborhood groups to raise funds for local organizations. The group also provides a platform for people in the community to get together, enjoy great food, and connect with one another, whether visitors come with friends or on their own. The group, founded by local resident Eli Goldman, has collaborated with Astoria Horror Club and 31st Ave Open Street on many occasions, and their final BBQ event of the season is a great way to spend a Saturday outdoors. The event, which starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m., will include a screening of The Mummy (1999) and let visitors enjoy an outdoor movie under the stars and the sights and sounds of summer evenings as they begin to fade into back-to-school and a new season.

The two-block-long event is expected to draw hundreds of New Yorkers to enjoy delicious BBQ and more at the family-friendly event, which is open to all. Even though the event is the last of the Community Cookout Series, with the Fall and Halloween season just around the corner, community members can get familiar with Astoria Horror Club for those who aren’t already, and continue to meet up in the Astoria community with the weekly movie meet-up group, which screens movies at venues throughout the neighborhood. Until then, get ready to bring your appetites and indulge in the last Community Cookout series event this weekend.

For more information on the event or to learn more, follow @tikkunbbq.