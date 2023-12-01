Developers celebrate ‘topping out’ of 50-story residential skyscraper in Long Island City

Dec. 1, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

The topping out of a 50-story residential skyscraper at 26-32 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City was completed Monday, Nov. 27. On hand to take part in the celebration of this stage of the skyscraper’s construction were the real estate firms Fetner Properties and Lions Group, which will each be looking to lease the units there.

Known as “The Italic,” this 526-foot-tall residential skyscraper was designed by SLCE Architects and constructed by Hunter Roberts Construction Group. It houses 365 units, which will consist of a mix of market-rate and affordable apartments.

The completion of this building will add more much-needed housing to Long Island City, which has experienced immense growth over the last decade. Construction of apartment buildings like these have become common in the area, as demand continues to grow among New York City residents for housing there, due in large part to its close proximity to Manhattan.

The site of this property is located between Dutch Kills Street and an elevated roadway of the Queensboro Bridge to the northeast and Purves Street to the southwest.