Travel advisory: Manhattan-bound 7 trains now skipping 69th and 52nd Street stations through early 2026

Commuters on the 7 line will face significant service changes as Manhattan-bound trains are now skipping both the 69th Street and 52nd Street stations through the first quarter of 2026, according to the MTA.

The long-term rerouting is part of a structural improvement project along the busy subway corridor, which connects Flushing to Midtown Manhattan. Riders who typically use the 69th Street and 52nd Street stations are being advised to adjust their travel plans as major construction work continues.

In the interim, passengers can use nearby stations including 74th Street–Broadway, 61st Street–Woodside, and 46th Street–Bliss Street. To reach 69th Street, riders are advised to take the Manhattan-bound 7 to 61st Street–Woodside and transfer to a Flushing-bound train. Similarly, those traveling to 52nd Street should transfer at 46th Street–Bliss Street.

For service from 69th or 52nd Streets, riders must board a Flushing-bound train and transfer at either 61st Street–Woodside or 74th Street–Broadway to continue toward Manhattan.

To accommodate shifting commuter patterns during the construction, the MTA has installed temporary platforms at 46th Street–Bliss, 40th Street–Lowery Street, and 33rd Street–Rawson Street stations. Additionally, all trains at 61st Street–Woodside are currently boarding from the Flushing-bound platform, regardless of direction.

No end date beyond “first quarter 2026” has been announced. The MTA encourages riders to check mta.info or the MYmta app for real-time updates and travel alternatives.