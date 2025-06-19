Trio sought for Junction Boulevard beatdown and robbery in Corona: NYPD

June 19, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights are looking for a trio of muggers who targeted a man as he walked on 37th Avenue near Junction Boulevard in Corona late last month and remain at large.

The 28-year-old victim was approaching the intersection at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, when he was ambushed by the three strangers who bull-rushed him, knocking him to the ground. The assailants proceeded to punch and kick him in the body multiple times, causing pain, police said.

The perpetrators forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet before running off northbound on Junction Boulevard toward 35th Avenue. The victim sustained a minor injury but refused medical attention at the crime scene and was not hospitalized.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as having medium complexions. One has a heavy build with dark hair and a beard and mustache who wore a gray jacket over a gray T-shirt, black sweatpants, black and white sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. The second assailant wore a gray shirt, gray sweatpants, gray sneakers, and a gray baseball cap. The third suspect wore a black long-sleeved Mets shirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 15, the 115th Precinct has reported 124 robberies so far in 2025, 50 fewer than the 174 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 28.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 243 reported so far this year, 14 fewer than the 257 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 5.4%, according to CompStat.