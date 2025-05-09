Trio wanted in early morning chain-snatching attack in Jackson Heights: NYPD

May 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

A 33-year-old man was critically injured after he was beaten and robbed by three chain-snatchers in front of a bar on Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 7.

The victim was walking with a 37-year-old man outside of True Colors at 79-15 Roosevelt Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. when they were jumped by the trio. The perpetrators tore a chain from the victim’s neck before punching both men repeatedly with closed fists, police said Thursday.

The 33-year-old man fell to the ground and struck his head on the sidewalk as the three assailants ran off eastbound on Roosevelt Avenue toward Corona.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to the location and found the victim with severe head trauma. EMS rushed him to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. An NYPD spokesman could not provide a medical update on the victim on Friday. The 37-year-old victim sustained bruising and swelling around his body but refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects on Thursday and described them as having medium complexions. One wore a light blue baseball cap, a white Calvin Klein sweatshirt with black lettering across the chest, black pants with white stripes, and white sneakers. The second perpetrator wore a black baseball cap, a light blue T-shirt, black pants, black and white sneakers, and he had a black tote bag hanging from his shoulder. The third suspect wore a black jacket over a white T-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through May 4, the 115th Precinct has reported 95 robberies so far in 2025, 29 fewer than the 124 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 23.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults are also down in the precinct with 177 reported so far this year, seven fewer than the 184 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 3.8%, according to CompStat.