Two Astoria women join newly formed Jersey Shore Wave women’s American football team

Feb. 12, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Two Astoria women have joined newly-formed Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) team the Jersey Shore Wave ahead of the new season of the highest level of professional women’s American football in the United States.

Veteran quarterback Danneille Ayala, an NYU student studying sports management, and rookie wide receiver Megan Stier, a performer and former beauty queen, have both signed with the Jersey Shore Wave ahead of the upcoming WNFC season, which kicks off on March 29.

Both players call Astoria home and will host a Dine and Donate event at Ditmars Boulevard establishment Queen’s Room on Sunday, March 5, to support the Jersey Shore Wave and women’s tackle football.

The team will meet members of the Astoria community between 5 and 9 p.m. at Queen’s Room, located at 36-02 Ditmars Blvd.

Queen’s Room owner Antonia Joannides and her partner Yiannis Vasilas will donate 10% of the evening’s profits to the Jersey Shore Wave to continue supporting and promoting women’s tackle football in the US.

Ayala and Stier both paid tribute to Astoria, praising the local community for their family-like support.

“Astoria feels like family. I couldn’t live anywhere else,” Stier said.

Ayala, meanwhile, said the neighborhood stood out because of its diversity, stating that both the people and establishments in Astoria add to the character of the neighborhood.

“The people are welcoming and friendly,” Ayala said. “The restaurants and bars are top tier.”

Upon signing for the newly-formed Jersey Shore Wave last year, Ayala said she was excited to compete at a high level against top talent in the WNFC. Ayala, a two-time champion of D2 in the Women’s Football Alliance (WFA) and a first-team All-American during her stint in the WFA, praised the Wave for already contributing to the long-standing football tradition in the Tri-State Area.

The Jersey Shore Wave will kick off their WNFC journey with a match-up against the Chicago Winds during week one of the upcoming season.

Now boasting 17 teams across the United States, the WNFC represents the top tier of women’s professional American football and strives to accelerate equity for women and girls in sports through the power of football.