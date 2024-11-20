Two firefighters injured battling two-alarm fire at Steinway Street residence Monday night: FDNY

Nov. 20, 2024 By Bill Parry

Two firefighters were injured while battling a two-alarm fire in a two-story detached residential building at 18-32 Steinway St. on Monday night, according to the FDNY.

A 911 call about a fire on the roof at the location was received just before 7 p.m. Arriving units saw heavy smoke and fire conditions, and a second alarm was transmitted. A total of 25 units and 106 firefighters and EMS personnel were brought to the scene between Berrian Boulevard and 19th Avenue. The fire was brought under control at 8:20 p.m.

EMS transported two firefighters with minor injuries to Elmhurst Hospital. No civilians were in the building. FDNY fire marshals will determine what caused the blaze.

Inspectors from the city’s Department of Buildings conducted a structural stability inspection on the property and found significant fire damage, including an open roof. The building owner was on site, and the FDNY was able to disconnect all utilities at the building.

Due to the damage, DOB inspectors issued a full vacate order on the building and ordered the building owner to seal the property in the interest of public safety.