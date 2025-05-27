Two young girls injured in Memorial Day hit-and-run on 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights: NYPD

May 27, 2025 By Bill Parry

Two young girls were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jackson Heights on Memorial Day, and the unidentified suspect remains at large.

The motorist was behind the wheel of a blue Toyota Rav4 traveling westbound on 37th Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. and tried to pass another vehicle at 73rd Street when the SUV blew a red light and hit the youngsters as they crossed the street heading south in the crosswalk, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday.

The driver sped away from the scene westbound on 37th Avenue toward Broadway and the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway

Police from the 115th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision involving pedestrians at the intersection and found a 4-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl lying on the roadway. EMS transported the girls to Elmhurst Hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.